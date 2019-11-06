33ºF

KSAT Community spotlight feature: Zapatos, Inc.

Kiersten Ehr, Digital Content Creator

Thousands of San Antonio children and teens do not have proper shoes that fit them.

Ill-fitting shoes can be a source of pain -- literally and emotionally.

In November, you can donate new shoes at San Antonio Police Department substations for children in need of proper footwear during KSAT Community's Share the Shoes drive. Zapatos, Inc. will then distribute the shoes to children in need.

In 2018, Zapatos, Inc. distributed more than 2,000 pairs of shoes to students in San Antonio.

Zapatos' mission is to serve all school-age children in the poorest communities and situations by providing footwear to those children. The nonprofit works though school counselors, social workers and/or family liaisons with referrals for children in need. No child should have to wait for shoes.

Zapatos, Inc. permanent drop off location

  • 5202 Metcalf, Windcrest, Texas 78239

If you are interested in volunteering or donating to Zapatos, Inc., visit zapatosinc.org.

Kiersten has been a Digital Content Creator with KSAT12 since 2017. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and previously worked for the Spurs Sports & Entertainment.

