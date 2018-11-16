Local SAPD officers partner with KSAT Community’s ‘Share the Shoes’ drive

A good pair of shoes is a need that we often take for granted, but for so many kids in San Antonio the need is real, and the San Antonio Police Department is joining in the effort to make sure kids have proper footwear.

This November, you can help KSAT Community collect new shoes of all sizes for children and teenagers in need.

Just drop-off the new shoes at any San Antonio Police substation.

Share the Shoes

Donate brand-new shoes through Nov. 30

Drop off locations: San Antonio Police substations (click here for the map)

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health System, Energy Transfer and San Antonio Area Chevy Dealers.

For more information, visit sanantonio.gov/SAPD.