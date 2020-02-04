KSAT Community spotlight: Girls on the Run

SAN ANTONIO – Every day young girls are looking for mentors to direct them in the right direction and to have a positive influence in their lives.

KSAT Community is partnering with Girls on the Run Bexar County, a local nonprofit that serves girls in third to eighth grade.

Girls on the Run inspires girls to be joyful, healthy and confident using a fun, experience-based curriculum which creatively integrates running.

Young girls learn critical life skills such as managing emotions, resolving conflict, helping others, and making intentional decisions.

Physical activity is woven in to inspire an appreciation of fitness and to build habits that lead to a lifetime of health.

Over 65% of the girls served in Girls on the Run receive full or partial scholarships every season.

Programs are offered twice a year, in fall and spring, during which teams of eight to fifteen girls meet twice a week for 90 minutes. Each season culminates in a 5K running event.

The spring 2020 season registration ends Friday, February 21 for Girls on the Run.

Spring 2020 Girls on the Run 5k

Date: Sunday, May 10

Location: Comanche County Park, 2600 Rigsby Ave

Time: Race starts at 9:30 a.m.

The 5k is open to the public—all men and women, boys and girls are welcome to run.

“My daughter loved Girls on the Run," said a parent from Girls on the Run organization. "She has become more self confident and a better team player. Her coaches were awesome. I look forward to her participating in the years to come.”

To become a mentor or to give a donation to Girls on the Run, visit gotrsanantonio.org or call 210-901-0167.

