KSAT Community launches PSA campaign to advocate against teen dating violence

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT COMMUNITY and partners University Health System, Energy Transfer and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union have a long history of serving our community through service projects and we’re relaunching our PSA campaign that focuses on local schools in San Antonio Texas.

With our partners, and the City of San Antonio we are once again launching a “Student Video PSA Contest”, which will focus on a student’s perspective creating awareness about a topic that the City of San Antonio is addressing in their “LOVE IS” campaign, “TEEN DATING VIOLENCE.” The program invites interested students in any academic discipline to partner for a multi-media experience, producing a (:20 second) PSA describing how students can encourage their peers to teen dating violence in their schools and communities.

The deadline for submitting videos and competition entry forms is April 23, 2020. Please send all materials to the KSAT COMMUNITY PSA Video Competition using one of these options:

· Upload your video PSA to YouTube and send a link with the entry form to vyoung@ksat.com or

· You can also submit your video PSA via WeTransfer for free at www.wetransfer.com.

Each school may enter one (:20 second) Video PSAs per school-sanctioned class or program in the contest. All eligible videos from local schools will be uploaded onto ksat.com and will be judged by KSAT12 viewers who will vote for their favorite video PSAs. The top 5 PSAs which receive the most viewer votes will be presented to the KSAT COMMUNITY Board and COSA representatives, which will then select the winning PSA from the top 5 viewer choices. The winning video, and select others, will debut on KSAT12’s “GMSA” program, with an appearance by the students and staff who took part in the winning entry. The winning entry will then air from June 1, 2020, through September 1, 2020, on KSAT12/ABC, on KSAT12’s web site, social media sites, on MeTV and our YouTube channel. The city will also show the winning PSA at events in conjunction with the “LOVE IS” campaign.

The winning entry will also receive a cash award in the amount of $500 and a class party for the winning student(s).

The video Public Service Announcement must feature an important message, which inspires other students to do the right thing in combating teen dating violence, to say something if they see something and direct teens to the appropriate resources. The PSA should be creative, original, and have the ability to educate and inspire. The PSA should also give direction to resources teens can access like national, state and local hotlines, city organizations and non-profits or even school resources. The PSA must also be “PG” (no foul language, nudity, exceptional violence).

We welcome your support and participation in this video PSA contest which will reflect positively on your school. This will also be a valuable experience for students in your school who have a media interest and we encourage your schools to place this year’s contest in their class or group curriculum.

Please distribute the following information for a fun and educational opportunity to the appropriate departments at one of the schools under your jurisdiction. Contest rules and forms are also available on our web site at www.ksatcommunity.com. If you have any questions regarding the contest’s rules, guidelines or any other concerns, please contact KSAT12’s Special Events Coordinator, Victoria Young at vyoung@ksat.com.

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health System, Energy Transfer and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union.