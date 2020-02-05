KSAT Community welcomes new partner RBFCU

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT COMMUNITY is proud to have Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union join our current partners of University Health System and Energy Transfer to make a big difference in 2020!

“We’re thrilled to have RBFCU joining us in our successful KSAT Community program”, said Phil Lane, VP/GM of KSAT12. “Our entire focus with KSAT Community is to serve the most people possible, as often as possible. We do this through community programs such as ‘Share the Shoes’, ‘critical blood donations’ and many other programs. We know RBFCU also has a huge community presence and their goals completely align with ours to make a big impact in our local communities. RBFCU, along with UHS and ET look forward to making 2020 our biggest KSAT Community year yet.”

