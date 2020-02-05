San Antonio Book Festival hosts 2020 lineup announcement party Wednesday night

SAN ANTONIO – With the eighth annual San Antonio Book Festival a little more than two months away, SABF will be hosting its lineup announcement party Wednesday at 6 p.m. at SAY Sí at 1518 S. Alamo.

The announcement event is free and open to the public. There is limited parking available at SAY Sí on a first-come, first-served basis, as well as street parking. Parking is also available at Blue Star across the street or at the COSA Development Services Dept lot at 1920 S. Alamo.

San Antonio Book Festival will reveal the full 2020 author lineup plus give details about its new Friday night event. Attendees will also be able to buy festival books from Barnes and Noble.

The San Antonio Book Festival will take place on Saturday, April 4, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Central Library and Southwest School of Art.

SABF is a free, family-friendly event that draws more than 20,000 festival-goers to downtown San Antonio for a full day of author presentations, panel discussions, book sales, signings, children’s and teen activities, and food trucks.

SABF showcases first-time novelists and established writers, introducing attendees to new literary talents and connecting them with their favorite authors.

For more information, visit sabookfestival.org.