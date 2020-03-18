KSAT Community holds phone bank Thursday benefitting Meals on Wheels San Antonio

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – With COVID-19 impacting our nation and city, our seniors need help receiving daily meals.

KSAT Community will be holding a phone bank Thursday, March 19 from 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. to help gather donations for Meals on Wheels San Antonio.

During the phone bank, Meals on Wheels San Antonio (MOWSA) is urging everyone to call 866-806-6972 (1-866-80.MOWSA) if you are able to make a monetary donation.

The local nonprofit is in need of funds to help keep getting supplies and running their services.

Meals on Wheels is still open during COVID-19 and is currently helping seniors with daily meals.

5,000 Bexar County seniors rely on Meals on Wheels for daily meals.

Opportunities to support MOWSA

1. Offline giving options:

Mail a check to 4306 NW Loop, San Antonio, TX 78229

Donate by phone at 1-866.80.MOWSA (866-806-6972)

2. Online giving options:

Website: mowsatx.org/coronavirus

Facebook page – Donate button

Venmo at @mowsatx

Cash App at @$mowsatx

Meals on Wheels action plan during COVID-10:

Meals on Wheels is suspending its in-person client intakes and re-assessments immediately. New clients will be screened over the phone and put on meal service as quickly as possible. Those delivering food are instructed to report back to Meals on Wheels San Antonio staff if there is a client concern observed during delivery.

Meals on Wheels clients will receive additional meals to keep in their homes in case of an interruption in delivery service.

Those delivering food with Meals on Wheels will practice social distancing during the meal drops, handwashing and only participate if healthy.

Meals on Wheels will continue to deliver meals to our clients, a mostly elderly, high-risk population and check on their safety during this time.

Extra food supply boxes of shelf-stable or refrigerated meals will be delivered to clients as needed.

Updates from local nonprofits:

Grace Place Alzheimer’s Activity Centers: Due to the high-risk status of our client population, the center made the difficult decision to close its Centers as of Tuesday, March 17. They will remain closed until further notice.

Friendly Visitor: The program will immediately suspend in-person client visits and ask volunteers to call clients two times a week instead.

AniMeals: Staff and volunteers will deliver food for the companion dogs and cats of MOWSA clients this weekend and use social distancing practices.

