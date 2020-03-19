More than 600 seniors seek services on Meals on Wheels S.A. waitlist

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – During the COVID-19 outbreak, Meals on Wheels San Antonio currently supports 5,000 Bexar County seniors.

Today, KSAT Community will be holding a phone bank from 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. to help gather donations for Meals on Wheels San Antonio.

During the phone bank, Meals on Wheels San Antonio (MOWSA) is urging everyone to call 866-806-6972 (1-866-80.MOWSA) if you are able to make a monetary donation.

As an extra bonus, seniors that receive meals from MOWSA can expect an emergency food kit to help feed them for four days.

“We have right at 630 on the waitlist," said Vinsen Faris, CEO of Meals on Wheels. "We ask everyone to self-quarantine across San Antonio and stay indoors unless they are really isolated and really frail and have a medical condition that’s really impairing them to be able to stand up or prepare a meal.”

Meals on Wheels needs your help to feed our elderly

“If people don’t step up it’s going to slow things down, we are determined to go forwards serving as many people as we can," Faris said. "We are continuing with our hot daily meals now for an indefinite period of time.”

