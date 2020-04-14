KSAT Community spotlight feature: The Children’s Shelter

SAN ANTONIO – The Children’s Shelter is San Antonio’s leader in child abuse, neglect prevention and trauma-informed care.

COVID-19 is greatly affecting the shelter’s daily operations.

“The greatest impact is the children and youth in our care, as they are doing online coursework and homework packets with our local independent school district,” said Anais Biera, Chief Public Relations Officer, The Children’s Shelter. “We create a structured schedule every day, and our children are used to going off campus. Since the emergency order for the past two weeks have not permitted [us] going to public places, we bring activities to our kiddos on our campuses.”

What is the current need for The Children’s Shelter?

The Children’s Shelter is currently providing care for 44 children from infancy to age 16 at its emergency shelter and 25 youth at the Whataburger Center for Children and Youth, who range in age from 0 to 22.

The shelter can provide care for up to 66 children at its emergency shelter at any given time, and 30 youth at the Whataburger Center.

“We are an essential organization and must provide care for children and youth 24/7,” said Biera. “The health, safety, and wellbeing of our children and youth in our care is paramount, and to do so, we must ensure we have a healthy and well workforce.”

Cleaning supplies (cleaning wipes, paper towels, toilet paper, Lysol spray, floor cleaner)

Diapers

Wipes

Board games

Books

Visa gift cards

Gift cards to local restaurants

Apparel for children as young as infants to age 22

Here are four ways to make a donation towards The Children’s Shelter:

Make a donation via Venmo: TheChildrensShelter

Amazon wish list: amzn.to/2w9XqS7 (Deliver items to The Children’ Shelter)

Online: childrensshelter.org/donate-now

Big Give: bit.ly/2yrU5P3

The shelter has more than 300 employees who continue to work through this time. And anyone who is currently furloughed is encouraged to apply for the more than a dozen job openings available with the shelter.

For information, visit childrensshelter.org or call 210-212-2500.

