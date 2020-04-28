KSAT Community Wishlist Wednesday: Ronald McDonald House Charities

SAN ANTONIO – To help support our local nonprofits during this challenging time, KSAT Community partners are continuing its efforts to select an organization for Wishlist Wednesday.

Ronald McDonald House Charities has been chosen to be featured for Wishlist Wednesday on April 29. The nonprofit has been keeping families close for more than 35 years.

The group is most in need of essential cleaning supplies and gift cards as its staff prepares each of its Houses for families to be able to return for much-needed support.

“Prior to COVID-19, we have had amazing volunteers providing home-cooked meals and baked goods for our families,” said Kristy Walston, chief development officer. "Unfortunately, we will not be able to allow volunteers into our houses for some time for the protection of our families. “We would like to replace these meals with restaurant meal delivery for the families so we are in need of gift cards and funding to purchase theses meals for delivery from local restaurants.”

Opportunities to support Ronald McDonald House Charities:

Amazon wish list

Make a monetary donation online

Donate essential supplies (Items are listed below)

Donations can be dropped off at the front door of Ronald McDonald House Charities located at4803 Sid Katz Drive, Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Families of ill and injured children come to San Antonio seeking life-saving treatments," said Pat Bivin, executive director. "They are in a strange city away from their support system. That’s where the Ronald McDonald House comes in. Families staying with us become part of our family, giving and receiving much needed emotional support. The Ronald McDonald House is able to provide services to these families due to the generosity of our community.”

“During these unprecedented times, we need your support more than ever! We have made the difficult decision to suspend visitors and volunteers to ensure the safety of our families and staff members,” Biven said.

For more information, visit rmhcsanantonio.org.

