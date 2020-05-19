Wishlist Wednesday: San Antonio Zoo

SAN ANTONIO – Our local nonprofits in San Antonio need help from the community now more than ever due to COVID-19 affecting its daily operations.

This week for Wishlist Wednesday, KSAT Community will be highlighting the San Antonio Zoo and the opportunity to Adopt-A-Keeper.

How has COVID-19 impacted the SA Zoo?

Unlike most zoos in the country, the San Antonio Zoo depends on 100% of the ticket sales, guest spending, grants, and donations to operate.

With no visitors, the zoo has lost almost the entirety of its income, and March, in particular, is one of our most significant revenue months.

“San Antonio Zoo closed its gates on March 13, and we are experiencing unprecedented times in regards to our closure and COVID-19’s impact both locally and worldwide,” said a representative for the zoo.

Adopt-A-Keeper program:

While San Antonio Zoo had to close its doors in early March to the public, its Animal Care Team has continued to ensure the animals receive the best care.

By adopting a keeper, like Rachel, Mammals Director for San Antonio Zoo, your contribution helps provide resources towards the Zoo Crew to continue their world-class animal care in San Antonio. Click here if you wish to Adopt-A-Keeper.

Other options to support the San Antonio Zoo include:

Governor Abbott announced Monday that zoos in Texas can open beginning May 29th at a limited capacity.

“San Antonio Zoo is working with local officials to ensure we remain in lockstep for a safe opening and look forward to you bringing your herd to San Antonio Zoo once again in the very near future,” said Tim Morrow, CEO & president San Antonio Zoo. In the meantime, Drive Thru Zoo has been extended and tickets remain on sale. As information becomes available we will make announcements here on Facebook. We look forward to welcoming back you and your families to San Antonio Zoo soon.”

For more information, visit sazoo.org.