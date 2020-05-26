Wishlist Wednesday: San Antonio Threads

SAN ANTONIO – Our local nonprofits in San Antonio need help from the community now more than ever due to COVID-19 affecting its daily operations.

This week for Wishlist Wednesday, KSAT Community will be highlighting San Antonio Threads as the nonprofit provides clothing and essentials for at-risk teens in the San Antonio area.

Teens who qualify choose complete outfits, new socks, underwear, bras, toiletries, shoes, and seasonal items, when available.

SA Threads provides a safe and nurturing shopping experience for teens (ages 12-21) who are homeless, in the foster care system, in emergency situations, or otherwise referred to the nonprofit.

How has COVID-19 affected SA Threads?

“San Antonio Threads is acting as a hub providing food and toiletries for our teens in emergency shelters, group homes, and fellow nonprofits including the Alamo Area Council of Governments - Grandparents Raising Grandchildren,” said Charlie Glenewinkel, development coordinator for San Antonio Threads.

To counter staffing limitations due to COVID-19, San Antonio Threads is delivering food and necessities directly to its referred youth and families.

“Due to the challenge of the availability and limits of food, nonprofits have reached out to San Antonio Threads asking for help," Glenewinkel said. "We have provided 100 senior food bags to Blessed Angels Community Center, 95 bags to the George Gervin Emergency Shelter, weekly food deliveries to over 50 residence of Family Endeavors’ Fair Weather Lodge, weekly deliveries to Turning Point Youth facilities housing 18 youth, 100 feminine hygiene kits for SJRC, two van loads of snacks and supplies to the Children’s Shelter.”

With referrals increasing on a daily basis, in March, San Antonio Threads provided 433 clothing and toiletry bags, 364 family food bags and 180 referred youth received clothing and toiletry bags. In April, the nonprofit provided 726 family food bags.

The nonprofit also answered the call from the Christian Assistance Ministries and provided full-size toiletries, 60 loaves of bread, 52 jars of peanut butter, and 20 jars of honey to help take care of the homeless population.

How can the community help?

San Antonio Threads is in need of donations and volunteers.

Donations needed include non-perishable foods, cereal, deodorant, toothpaste, body wash, feminine hygiene products, microwavable meals, granola breakfast bars and new packages of adult underwear.

Where can I drop off donations?

Please donate your new items anytime Monday to Friday from 10am to 5 pm at 10446 Sentinel Street, San Antonio, TX 78217.

The group only accepts new clothing and new toiletries.

How can teens apply to get clothing from the nonprofit?

Youth in need must be referred by an informed adult, someone who is familiar with the situation. Personnel representing agencies, schools, group homes, and regional treatment centers, and other individuals are welcome to refer a teen to San Antonio Threads. Click here to refer a teen in need.

For more information, visit sanantoniothreads.org or call 210-600-3989.

