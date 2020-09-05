KSAT Community to host Census Phone Bank with City of San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Have you filled out the 2020 Census? A complete and accurate Census is a vital resource for everyone.

As of Sept. 2, 65.5% of Bexar County residents have completed the Census and 63.8% of San Antonio residents, according to the City of San Antonio.

On Saturday, Sept. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., KSAT Community will hold a Census Phone Bank/Telethon with the City of San Antonio to encourage participation in filling out the 2020 Census. The phone bank number is 210-207-2020.

“Data collected through the Census helps to track the strong population growth we’ve seen in Bexar County and San Antonio since the 2010 Census,” said Berta Rodriguez, census administrator for the City of San Antonio. “This data is used to determine representation for our community in Congress for the next decade, and it is also used to allocate federal funding that is used locally for efforts like road construction, school lunch programs, emergency preparedness, and small business loans. We want that representation and funding to keep pace with the growth in our population.”

The deadline to fill out the Census is Sept. 30. If you choose to mail a completed paper Census form, it just needs to be postmarked by this date.

Options to take the Census

Go online at my2020census.gov

Call 844-330-2020

Filling out a paper form that you may have received in the mail

If you have not yet completed the 2020 Census, a census taker will visit your home and collect the data from you. They can assist you in filling out the form. But if you prefer, you can still complete it yourself in the comfort of your home.

“Everyone is impacted by Census results in some way,” Rodriguez said. “The roads you drive on, the schools you send your kids to, and the businesses you visit all benefit from accurate Census data. Completing the Census is a way to ensure that members of your community continue to benefit from federal funding and accurate Congressional representation.”

When you answer the door and respond to the Census taker, you will be counted. The end of the door-to-door Census count may be shortened to Sept. 30, resulting in a larger undercount.

Don’t let San Antonio and Bexar County lose out on federal funding. Be counted today. To learn more, click here.

