KSAT Community: 18 tips on how to stay safe this Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and 2020 has definitely been unprecedented.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises to postpone travel and stay home to protect yourself and others this year.

It’s also important to talk with the people you live with and your family and friends about the risks of traveling for Thanksgiving.

In an effort to keep the community safe for the holidays, KSAT Community partners invite you to use the following hashtag #ZoomNowHugLater to encourage social distancing.

If you do travel, it’s advised by the CDC to follow these steps:

Check travel restrictions before you go.

Get your flu shot before you travel.

Always wear a mask in public settings, when using public transportation, and when around people who you don’t live with.

Stay at least six feet apart from anyone who does not live with you.

Wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your mask, eyes, nose, and mouth.

Bring extra supplies, such as masks and hand sanitizer.

Know when to delay your travel.

If you choose to attend a gathering, make your celebration safer. In addition to following the steps that everyone can take to make Thanksgiving safer, take these additional steps if attending a Thanksgiving gathering:

Bring your own food, drinks, plates, cups, and utensils.

Wear a mask and safely store your mask while eating and drinking.

Avoid going in and out of the areas where food is being prepared or handled, such as in the kitchen.

If having guests to your home, be sure that people follow the steps that everyone can take to make Thanksgiving safer. These steps include:

Have a small outdoor meal with family and friends who live in your community.

Limit the number of guests.

Have conversations with guests ahead of time to set expectations for celebrating together.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and items between use.

Limit the number of people in food preparation areas.

Have guests bring their own food and drink.

If sharing food, have one person serve food and use single-use options, like plastic utensils.

To learn more about having a safe Thanksgiving during the coronavirus pandemic, click here.

