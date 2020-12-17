KSAT Community: You’re invited to attend Merry Eats! A free drive-thru event this Christmas Eve to help feed the community

SAN ANTONIO – As Christmas draws near, many families are in need looking for a way to make ends meet and feed themselves.

On the day of Christmas Eve, Merry Eats hosted by KSAT 12′s David Elder will help feed 10,000 people with a free turkey dinner and trimmings.

The drive-thru event will be held at Champions Park at Old Spanish Trails Park, Thursday, Dec. 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Merry Eats is free to attend and if would like to attend, please bring a smile and Christmas joy.

If you are interested in donating or volunteering at Merry Eats, click here.

Merry Eats is sponsored by KSAT 12, Ben-E-Kieth, Valero, USLA, Petroleum Distribution, Frito Lay and Pepsi.

