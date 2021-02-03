Here’s how you can spread love to veterans, deployed service members this Valentine’s Day

SAN ANTONIO – This Valentine’s Day when thinking about spreading love, you might want to think about our soldiers.

Our military members miss out on a lot of holidays, including Valentine’s Day.

Amy Palmer, CEO of Soldiers’ Angels explains how you can send love to men and women serving our country.

“Soldiers’ Angels is a national nonprofit and we are headquartered here in San Antonio,” said Palmer. “We support deployed, wounded and veterans of all generations. The Valentines for veterans is our Valentine’s Day campaign. Some of the valentines will go to the deployed service members and some will go to local VA’s.”

Every year, Soldiers’ Angels receives thousands of Valentine’s Day greeting cards addressed to service members and veterans.

Unfortunately, since the cost to ship the cards is so high, the organization does not have the funding to share these greetings with those for whom they are intended.

This year the organization is asking for those who send Valentine’s cards to include $1 per card. The money received will help to offset the cost of shipping boxes of cards overseas or shipping to representatives for distribution at VA Hospitals.

Although the gesture of sending Valentine’s Day greeting card may seem small, those who are serving overseas greatly appreciate the kind thoughts.

“Many deployed service members do not receive any mail from home,” Palmer said. “Receiving a card from someone they may not know, but who supports them nonetheless, is a fantastic way to boost the morale of our service members.”

For those who would like to help spread the love to deployed service members and veterans this Valentine’s Day, please send your Valentine’s Day cards along with $1 per card to Soldiers’ Angels located at 2895 NE Loop 410, Suite 107, San Antonio, Texas 78218.

Reminder for Valentines: Cash or check is acceptable, as long as the donation amount matches the number of cards they send ($1 per card). Checks may be made payable to Soldiers’ Angels. A money order is also acceptable. To donate online, click here.

