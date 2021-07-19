Save $7 in registration for the 8th annual Head for the Cure 5K Run/Walk in San Antonio

Head for the Cure Virtual 5K remembers, celebrates those affected by brain cancer

SAN ANTONIO – Join the fight in honor of you and your loved ones who have been impacted by a brain tumor diagnosis.

Don’t miss out on the lowest registration prices of the year for the 8th Annual Head for the Cure 5K - San Antonio Saturday, September 25th at Providence Catholic School.

Save $7 off registration, making it only $20, through Sunday, July 25th with the code ‘FIGHT’ here.

Unable to make it or prefer to participate from home? Don’t worry, Head for the Cure plans to include many virtual event elements, so you can still be a part of the celebration.

To learn more, click here.

