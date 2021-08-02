KSAT Community spotlight: Snack Pack 4 Kids

SAN ANTONIO – With kids heading back to the classroom this month, some children are wondering where they will get their next meal after school lets out.

That’s why every Friday of the year, Snack Pak 4 Kids provides 10,000 kids with reliable, nutritious food over the weekend so they can succeed.

Every other week at the Snack Pak 4 Kids warehouse, volunteers pack 14 brand new, brand-name nutritious food items in bags.

Each week the food is delivered to participating schools. School staff then place the bags in backpacks to be discreetly sent home with students each Friday.

One in four children in Texas are food insecure, according to Snack Pack 4 Kids. With your help, we can help end weekend hunger as a community.

Hunger doesn’t take the summer off, in July Snack Pak 4 Kids invested $37,000 to provide 8,200 Snack Paks.

When Snack Pak 4 Kids receive donations, 100% of the money is used to buy food only for the kids.

After students received Snack Pak 4 Kids backpacks, 71% of teachers saw improvement in their academic performance.

“At Snack Pak 4 Kids, every student is treated with dignity and respect as we work together to end weekend hunger by providing children with brand-new, brand-name food,” said a representative for Snack Pak 4 Kids.

Whether it’s donating your time, money or voice, Snack Pak 4 Kids encourages the community to make a difference.

If you are interested in donating to Snack Pak 4 Kids or would like to learn more, click or tap here.

