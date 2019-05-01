American Red Cross hosts 'Sound the Alarm' PREP rally

SAN ANTONIO - In an effort to prepare families for home fires and other disasters, the American Red Cross serving greater San Antonio invites the community to a free family-friendly "Sound the Alarm" PREP rally.

In partnership with KSAT Community, during this "preparedness" (aka PREP) and safety event, guests will have the opportunity to meet representatives from the Red Cross and the San Antonio Fire Department.

Guests will be treated to free food, drinks, free disaster kits (while supplies last), hands-only CPR training, fire safety preparedness activities and free giveaways.

Date: Friday, May 10, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Location: The Cherrity Bar, 302 Montana St.

On Saturday, May 11, the American Red Cross volunteers and partners will visit local homes on the east side of San Antonio to help install 1,000 free smoke alarms during "Sound the Alarm," a national effort to end home fires.

The Red Cross serving greater San Antonio needs 500 volunteers to help with "Sound the Alarm."

People interested in helping can register now at SoundTheAlarm.org/SanAntonio to volunteer.

For more information, visit redcross.org.

