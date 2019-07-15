Animal Defense League of Texas Puppy & Kitten Feedathon recap

SAN ANTONIO - KSAT Community partnered with the Animal Defense League of Texas for the Puppy & Kitten Feedathon in June where ADL had its best month for adoptions with a record-breaking 482 cats and dogs going to permanent homes.

"It is with the help of key partnerships such as that with KSAT Community that these learning initiatives are possible, said Joel McLellan, executive director, Animal Defense League of Texas.

It was the most pets adopted out in June in all of ADL's 85 years.

All ADL's pets are spayed/neutered, vaccinated according to age, have microchips implanted and are fully vetted.

"I was beyond thrilled with the number of foster questions we received and the many stories of individuals rescuing bottle babies we heard. It was truly heartwarming," said Chris Garza, director of operations, Animal Defense League of Texas. "Little Tobias is scheduled for his surgery next month and we raised $3,705 for him! All the additional will contribute to his recovery and aftercare."

Be sure to check out the plenty of adorable pets still waiting to find their forever homes at ADL.

For more information, visit adltexas.org or call 210-655-1481.

