SAN ANTONIO - KSAT Community partners held a Donate Life Texas Phone Bank in April to raise awareness for organ donation.

Texas Organ Sharing Alliance brought in experts to answer viewers' questions about the organ donation process.

About Texas Organ Sharing Alliance

Texas Organ Sharing Alliance (TOSA) serves central and South Texas providing organ donation and recovery services for families who wish to donate.

In 2017, 170 central and South Texans provided 568 patients a second chance at life through organ donation.

Donate Life Texas Phone Bank recap:

Phone bank received 134 calls

93 people requested paperwork/donation information

"One organ donor can save eight lives and enhance the lives of 75 others through cornea and tissue donation," said Clarissa Thompson, senior communications coordinator, Texas Organ Sharing Alliance.

Currently, more than 115,000 men, women and children are in need of a life-saving organ transplant.

There are 11,000 Texans waiting for a transplant.

"When someone signs up, they lift the burden off their loved ones of having to make that decision," said Thompson. "It’s easy to sign up and save lives at TOSA1.org."

To become an organ donor, please visit TOSA1.org.

