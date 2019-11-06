Donate new shoes at SAPD substations in November for kids in need in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - You can help the children of San Antonio by donating new shoes at San Antonio police substations throughout the month of November.

San Antonio police are teaming up with local nonprofit Zapatos to help local kids in need by providing shoes as part of a 'Share the Shoes' campaign.

Last year, 'Share the Shoes' collected more than 1,200 pairs of shoes to donate to local kids.

San Antonio police are looking to beat that record this year.

To help with this KSAT Community event just drop off a pair of new shoes at your local SAPD substation. All sizes are needed for children and teenagers.

Click here to view a map of the SAPD substations.

