Fourth Ronald McDonald House in need of funds to complete project

SAN ANTONIO - A fourth Ronald McDonald house is being built in San Antonio, and the nonprofit is in need of funds to complete the $6 million project.

The fourth location will be in the South Texas Medical Center. It will provide 21 bedrooms where families to stay when they bring their sick children to San Antonio for treatment.

“We have found some of the families stay with us. If there wasn't a Ronald McDonald House, they'd be sent to another city where there is one, or not get treatment at all,” said Pat Bivin, executive director of the Ronald McDonald House.

The Ronald McDonald House is supported by private donations. Anyone who would like to donate can do so on the organization’s website.

