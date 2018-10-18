UPDATE: Shred Day has been rescheduled due to inclement weather

SHRED DAY HAS BEEN RESCHEDULED DUE TO INCLEMENT WEATHER. TUNE INTO KSAT FOR MORE INFO.

Do you have bank statements or medical documents that you no longer need?

It’s important to dispose of these sensitive papers in a secure manner so they don’t end up in the wrong hands.

That’s why KSAT Community and partners are hosting Shred Day!

Shred Day is a free and open event for the public to bring up to two boxes of documents to be shredded by Ranger On-Site Document Shredding.

Shred Day

Event has been rescheduled due to inclement weather

Location: Nelson W. Wolff Stadium

5757 U.S. HWY 90 W, San Antonio, TX 78227

If you’d like to have your documents shredded during the Shred Day event, please follow these important protocols:

Two (2) box maximum per household

Please stay in your car; volunteers will remove the items to be shredded

No walk-ups accepted

Shred Day closes at noon

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health System, Energy Transfer and San Antonio Area Chevy Dealers.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.