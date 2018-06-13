Helpful tips to stay safe this summer!

SAN ANTONIO - Since it's already getting to be 90 degrees in San Antonio, this month KSAT Community partners are raising awareness about how you and your family can stay safe this summer.

Check out some of the tips to keep in mind on hot summer days:

Always check your car before you leave; never leave children or animals unattended in hot cars, even if it's just for a few minutes

Stay hydrated and drink plenty of water throughout the day

Dress lightly and avoid wearing black clothing when it's 100 degrees

Make sure you wear sunglasses during the day

Keep your home cool during the summer, especially if you have pets and infants

Properly supervise children while they are swimming and playing outside in the heat

Verify that seat belts and car seat restraints are not too hot for children before buckling them up

