KSAT Community: American Red Cross 'Sound the Alarm' event seeks 500 volunteers

SAN ANTONIO - The American Red Cross serving greater San Antonio is seeking 500 volunteers to accomplish its goal of installing 1,000 smoke alarms on May 11 for Sound the Alarm, Save a Life, a home fire safety and smoke alarm installation event.

Home fires kill more people in a typical year in the U.S. than all other natural disasters combined.

Most deaths occur in homes without working smoke alarms.

"Each day, Red Cross volunteers care for neighbors devastated by home fires, and we want to prevent needless tragedies from these disasters," said Michael Vela, executive director, American Red Cross serving greater San Antonio.

Volunteers will work alongside fire departments and other local groups, canvassing at-risk neighborhoods to install free smoke alarms, replace batteries in existing alarms, educate families about fire prevention and safety, and raise funds for this lifesaving mission.

American Red Cross, Sound the Alarm event

Date: Saturday, May 11 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: San Antonio Development Service, 1901 S. Alamo.

Volunteer registration: SoundTheAlarm.org/SanAntonio.

For more information, visit redcross.org.

