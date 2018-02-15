KSAT COMMUNITY Blood Drive recap

SAN ANTONIO - This year the KSAT COMMUNITY Blood Drive was held from Jan. 22 through Jan. 25 and offered three different locations for people to donate blood.

Elizabeth Allen, senior public relations specialist at University Health System, said, "This drive was an important and successful outreach to the community, with KSAT’s invaluable help."

Recap of blood drive



69 donations at University Hospital

13 donations at Texas Diabetes Institute

20 donations at University Family Health Center – Southwest

Total: 102 donations

"Every unit of blood donated to University Health System is used for our patients. We can never predict when someone might have an overwhelming need," Allen said.

Trauma and surgery patients and sometimes mothers delivering babies can go through large quantities of blood while we work to save their lives, and because blood has a limited shelf life (42 days!) our supply needs constant replacement.

The importance of donating blood

One pint of blood can save three lives. Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. Blood has a shelf life of only 42 days.

"Allen said, "We depend on our community for that, and KSAT helped us get the word out in a big way."

KSAT COMMUNITY events include a Healthy Heart online test, the San Antonio Book Festival, a school supply drive, a Shred Day and many others throughout 2018.

We will provide a list of all the events for 2018 throughout the year.

Thank you to all of our KSAT COMMUNITY partners Energy Transfer, San Antonio Area Chevy Dealers and University Health System for making a difference and making these community outreach events possible.

For more updates on how you can give back and get involved, stay tuned to KSAT 12 and KSAT.com.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.