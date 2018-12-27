KSAT Community blood drive starts January 28

SAN ANTONIO - Kick off the new year saving a life by donating blood!

Thanks to our KSAT Community partner, University Health System, there will be a citywide blood drive from Jan. 28 through Feb. 1 at University Hospital, located at 4502 Medical Drive.

Facts about donating blood:

One donation of blood can potentially save three lives.

Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood.

Approximately 36,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day in the U.S.

A single car accident victim can require as many as 100 pints of blood.

Blood banks must supply blood for everyday surgeries along with emergencies that can strike at any time.

For more information, visit universityhealthsystem.com.

Information courtesy of the American Red Cross.

