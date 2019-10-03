KSAT Community breast cancer awareness/screenings

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and it's the perfect time to find out if you're at risk.

Knowing and understanding your personal health risks are the first steps to taking control of your health.

According to breastcancer.org, about 1 in 8 U.S. women will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of their lifetimes.

For women in the U.S., breast cancer death rates are higher than those for any other cancer besides lung cancer.

University Health System offers a free online assessment that takes five minutes.

A great place to start is checkmyhealthsa.com.

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health System, Energy Transfer and San Antonio Area Chevy Dealers.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.