KSAT Community Heart Health Phone Bank recap

SAN ANTONIO - The KSAT COMMUNITY partners held a Heart Health Bank in February.

This event helped raise awareness for heart month and allowed viewers to ask questions regarding their heart and overall health.

Heart Health Phone Bank Recap:

Elizabeth Allen, public relations manager at University Health System, said, "Being able to provide this outreach and education to the community has a lot of value. We’re able to give the community meaningful information about risks and resources."

The Heart Health Phone Bank received 100 phone calls this year.

"We’re raising awareness about the importance of heart health, that not only reaches individuals at risk for heart trouble, but also reaches the people who love them," Allen said.

If you have questions about your heart health and would like to speak with an expert, visit universityhealthsystem.com.



"The most important thing is that we’re able to put experts on the air and on the phone, to assist callers with specific questions and get them the help they need," Allen said.

The next KSAT COMMUNITY event will feature the San Antonio Book Festival held on April 7.

For more information on the San Antonio Book Festival click here.

Thank you to all of our KSAT COMMUNITY partners: Energy Transfer, San Antonio Area Chevy Dealers and University Health System for making a difference and making these community outreach events possible.

For more updates on how you can give back and get involved, stay tuned to KSAT 12 and KSAT.com.