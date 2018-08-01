KSAT Community hosts "Back to School Health Stop" on Aug. 17

SAN ANTONIO - If your child still needs immunizations come to the KSAT Community Back-to-School Health Stop on Friday, August 17.

The Back-to-School Health Stop will offer low-cost immunizations, free booster seats (while supplies last) and meningitis vaccinations for students heading to college.

Immunization parking is in Lot A and booster seats are available in parking Lot B.

The requirements to receive a booster seat:

Only for children ages 5-10 years old

Child must be present to receive a booster

Children must be accompanied by an adult. If someone other than a parent (guardian) is bringing a child, he or she will need to bring a signed letter of authorization from the child's parent. Siblings cannot bring other siblings if both are under the age of 18.

Parents need to bring the following items for each child:

Current immunization record

Insurance card

KSAT Community's Back-to-School Health Stop is in partnership with University Health System, Energy Transfer and San Antonio Area Chevy Dealers.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.