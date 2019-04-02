KSAT Community hosts Donate Life Texas phone bank

SAN ANTONIO - KSAT Community and the Texas Organ Sharing Alliance invites you to help save a life by becoming an organ donor!

On Wednesday, April 16, KSAT Community, along with partners University Health System, Energy Transfer and San Antonio Area Chevy Dealers will team up with the Texas Organ Sharing Alliance to ask the public for help in the fight to save lives by joining the registry.

KSAT12 will host the “Donate Life Texas Phone Bank” from noon to 7 p.m. with volunteers from the Texas Organ Sharing Alliance on-site answering calls.

Organ donation saves lives

According to the Texas Organ Sharing Alliance, more than 120,000 individuals are waiting for organs in the U.S., and over 11,000 of those are from Texas.

A new patient is added to the list about every 10 minutes and 8,000 of these patients will die.

Just one donation can save up to eight lives, and help transplant recipients by restoring vision and improve their lives in ways synthetic products or materials cannot.

Get your Texas Organ Sharing Alliance Fiesta Medal

You can get your own Texas Organ Sharing Alliance Fiesta medal by visiting the TOSA San Antonio office any Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. You must be an organ donor or you can register on the spot.

¡ Sea Valiente y Done Visa! is the new campaign at Texas Organ Sharing Alliance and it translates to "Be Brave and Donate Life" This year's TOSA Fiesta medal conveys this important message.

El Valiente encourages the community to be brave and take the initiative to Donate Life by signing up as life-saving organ, eye and tissue donors.

Help save lives and join the registry today at DonateLifeTexas.org/KSAT

Information courtesy of Texas Organ Sharing Alliance.

