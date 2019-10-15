KSAT Community hosts phone bank honoring firefighter, Greg Garza

KSAT Community is partnering with the 100 Club of San Antonio to help raise funds for fallen firefighter, Greg Garza.

Proceeds will go towards the 100 Club of San Antonio and Garza's family.

There will be a KSAT Community phone bank on Thursday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Garza died Tuesday after he was struck by a vehicle at the scene of a fire. He was a 17-year veteran of the department.

The 100 Club of San Antonio Serves the families and children of fallen local, state and federal law enforcement and firefighters of Bexar County.

Phone bank information:

Date: Thursday, Oct. 17

Time: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Call 210-351-1363 if you wish to make a monetary donation

If you would like to donate to the 100 Club of San Antonio, visit 100clubsa.org.

