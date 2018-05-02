KSAT Community to host Project Cool Fan Drive

SAN ANTONIO - KSAT Community partners will be hosting it's first-ever Project Cool Fan Drive this month!

People living in San Antonio know that the summer months of June through August can be brutal.

The heat can be unbearable at times and it's easy to take for granted the luxury of air conditioning.

Starting May 10 and running through May 31, KSAT Community partners are asking people to donate fans for seniors living without air conditioning.

The goal is to collect 5,000 fans for Catholic Charities and it's Project Cool partners!

Seniors living in homes without air conditioning or circulating air face a greater risk of heat-related injuries and fatalities during the summer.

Everything you need to know about Project Cool

Project Cool was originally established in 1997 by Catholic Charities, the City of San Antonio, United Way and the Society of St. Vincent de Paul

In 2017, the city dropped out of the partnership and Catholic Charities really struggled to get all the fans needed for our seniors

KSAT Community wants to be the helping hands these seniors deserve!

How to donate a fan for Project Cool

Bring a new 20-inch electric box fan to any of the participating San Antonio Area Chevy Dealers (Locations shown below in the map)

Donation time: May 10 - May 31, noon - 7 p.m.

If you would like to request a fan, click here.

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health System, Energy Transfer and San Antonio Area Chevy Dealers.

Information courtesy of Project Cool.

