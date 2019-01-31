KSAT Community: Love Your Heart Phone Bank, Love Your Heart Day

SAN ANTONIO - With February being American Heart Month, KSAT Community wants you to show your heart some love.

Did you know heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States?

KSAT Community will be hosting Love Your Heart Phone Bank on Wednesday, Feb. 27, from noon to 7 p.m. where viewers can ask health professionals questions about heart health.

University Health System will be hosting Love Your Heart Day on Saturday, Feb. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Love Your Heart Day event will be located at Ingram Park Mall, between Dillard’s and Macy’s, 6301 NW Loop 410, San Antonio, TX 78238.

Activities at the Love Your Heart Day event:

Find out your risk of heart disease.

Get your cholesterol, blood pressure and glucose screened.

Donate blood.

Enter in a drawing for a chance to win flowers and chocolates just in time for Feb. 14.

Feel free to call the Love Your Heart Phone Bank at 210-351-1363 on Feb. 27.

For more information about Love Your Heart Day, visit universityhealthsystem.com.

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health System, Energy Transfer and San Antonio Area Chevy Dealers.

Information courtesy of University Health System.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.