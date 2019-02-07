KSAT Community nonprofit spotlight feature: Philanthropitch San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - KSAT Community and partners are excited to shine light on the second annual Philanthropitch San Antonio for this month's nonprofit feature!

Philanthropitch is a social impact fast-pitch event that connects nonprofits with the coaching and capital they need to scale sustainable funding models.

David Robinson will be one of the judges at Philanthropitch San Antonio on Feb. 19.

Join in on the fun by casting your vote to help decide which nonprofit should win the evening's ticket proceeds at Philantrhopitch San Antonio.

Philanthropitch San Antonio

Date: Saturday, Feb. 19.

Location: Tobin Center for the Performing Arts.

Click here to purchase tickets for the event.

For more information, visit philanthropitch.org.

