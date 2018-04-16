KSAT Community partners hold Donate Life Texas Phone Bank Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO - Are you an organ donor?

Since April is National Donate Life Month, KSAT 12 COMMUNITY partners, University Health System, Energy Transfer and San Antonio Area Chevy Dealers will host a Donate Life Texas Phone Bank on Wednesday, April 18.

Did you know that the Texas Organ Sharing Alliance serves more than seven million people in 56 Central and South Texas counties?

Here's what you need to know about organ donation:

You can save eight lives through the gift of organ donation

It only takes one person to save or enhance the lives of up to 75 with the donation of corneas and tissues

More than 115,000 men, women and children are waiting for life-saving organ transplants

22 people die each day while waiting for an organ donation

Unfortunately, there is a drastic shortage of organ donors in this country and the demand far exceeds the supply.

With your help, you can transform and save a life through organ donation.

Donate Life Texas Phone Bank



Call: 210-351-1363

Time: Wednesday, April 18 from 12-7 PM

For more information about becoming an organ donor and registering, visit https://www.donatelifetexas.org/

Thank you to all of our KSAT COMMUNITY partners, Energy Transfer, San Antonio Area Chevy Dealers and University Health System for making a difference and making these community outreach events possible.

For more updates on how you can give back and get involved, stay tuned to KSAT 12 and KSAT.com.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.