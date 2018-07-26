KSAT Community partners raise awareness for children who need school supplies

SAN ANTONIO - If you would like to donate school supplies to children in need, the approved list is shown below.

Most-needed school supplies:

Crayons

Paper

Spiral notebooks

Black, blue and red pens and No. 2 red pencils

All accepted school supplies:

Black, blue and red pens

No. 2 pencils

Red pencils

Three-subject and five-subject spiral notebooks

Two-inch and three-inch binders

Colored folders

Box of tissues

Packet of loose-leaf paper

Box of colored pencils

Box of crayons

Pink erasers

Rulers

Graph paper

If you wish to make a monetary donation to the Salvation Army click here or text STUFF to 1234.

Below is the list of participating San Antonio Area Chevy Dealers where you can drop off new school supplies for children in need through July 31.

Information courtesy of the Salvation Army.

