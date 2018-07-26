KSAT Community partners raise awareness for children who need school supplies

SAN ANTONIO - If you would like to donate school supplies to children in need, the approved list is shown below.
Most-needed school supplies:
- Crayons
- Paper
- Spiral notebooks
- Black, blue and red pens and No. 2 red pencils
All accepted school supplies:
- Black, blue and red pens
- No. 2 pencils
- Red pencils
- Three-subject and five-subject spiral notebooks
- Two-inch and three-inch binders
- Colored folders
- Box of tissues
- Packet of loose-leaf paper
- Box of colored pencils
- Box of crayons
- Pink erasers
- Rulers
- Graph paper
If you wish to make a monetary donation to the Salvation Army click here or text STUFF to 1234.
Below is the list of participating San Antonio Area Chevy Dealers where you can drop off new school supplies for children in need through July 31.
Information courtesy of the Salvation Army.
