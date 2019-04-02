KSAT Community spotlight April feature: ChildSafe

SAN ANTONIO - As part of April, National Child Abuse Prevention Month, our KSAT Community spotlight feature is on the nonprofit organization ChildSafe.

ChildSafe provides expert care and healing to young victims of child abuse and neglect. Children and families receive an array of trauma-focused services, therapy, and individual case management to help children and families rebuild their lives.

With a new campus under construction, ChildSafe is asking for contributions to fund seating for outdoor areas.

This new sitting area will allow families to enjoy outside spaces as they soak in the healing aspects of nature. During what can be a stressful time, the outdoor sitting area will offer a respite as clients relax, reflect or watch children play.

For more information about ChildSafe, visit childsafe-sa.org or call 210-675-9000.

