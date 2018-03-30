KSAT Community Spotlight Feature: Ronald McDonald House

SAN ANTONIO - Each month, KSAT COMMUNITY will spotlight a nonprofit organization.

This month we are featuring the Ronald McDonald House.

The RMHC provides bedrooms for families when they bring their sick children to San Antonio for treatment.

3 things you may not have known about the Ronald McDonald House:

Ronald McDonald House has local chapters in more than 64 countries Over $300 million has been collected through the RMHC donation boxes RMHC serves more than 5.5 million children and families yearly

We need your help to build the fourth Ronald McDonald House in San Antonio!

The fourth Ronald McDonald House (nonprofit) being built in San Antonio is in need of funds to complete the $6 million project.

The RMHC house in the South Texas Medical Center will provide 21 bedrooms for families.

“We have found some of the families stay with us. If there wasn't a Ronald McDonald House, they would be sent to another city where there is one, or not get treatment at all,” said Pat Bivin, executive director of the Ronald McDonald House.

The Ronald McDonald House is supported by private donations. Please consider donating to the San Antonio Ronald McDonald House at rmhcsanantonio.org.

