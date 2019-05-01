KSAT Community spotlight feature: SA Youth

SAN ANTONIO - More than 1 million Texas children - many as young as five have no safe, supervised place to go when the school bell rings.

These children are more likely to commit crimes, join gangs, get pregnant, drink alcohol and engage in other risky behaviors.

SA Youth empowers San Antonio's high-risk youth and young adults to achieve their full potential by providing quality educational programming in a safe environment while currently serving over 1,000 children at several site locations.

By the numbers:

20% of San Antonio students fail to receive a high school diploma.

A high school dropout costs society between $450,000 to $750,000.

SA Youth's YouthBuild program gives unemployed young adults between the ages of 16 - 24 who have dropped out of school a chance to earn a high school diploma or GED.

SA Youth's annual Chips N Salsa fundraiser

Date: Friday, May 10.

Location: Sunset Station, 1174 E Commerce St.

Tickets are available here.

Join SA Youth for a thrilling evening of delicious food, a rocking DJ and casino games to benefit San Antonio Youth.

For more information, visit sanantonioyouth.org or call 210-223-3131.

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health System, Energy Transfer and San Antonio Area Chevy Dealers.

Information courtesy of SA Youth.