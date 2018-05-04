KSAT Community Spotlight Feature: Sleep in Heavenly Peace

SAN ANTONIO - If a child needs a bed, Sleep in Heavenly Peace wants to make sure they get one.

What started in a garage with a little leftover wood and a kind heart is growing.

Today in 13 cities, including San Antonio, volunteers build and deliver top-notch bunk beds to families in need.

You can donate, request a bed and get involved at shpbeds.org or call 844-432-2337.

For more information, visit Sleep in Heavenly Peace on Facebook here.

