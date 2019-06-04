KSAT Community spotlight feature: SNIPSA

SAN ANTONIO - Are you interested in adopting a new pet that needs a loving home?

The nonprofit organization SNIPSA needs your help to either foster or take home some friendly pets in San Antonio.

SNIPSA was formed by a group of veterinarians and caring individuals dedicated to helping homeless and unwanted animals in San Antonio and the surrounding area. SNIPSA does not have a standing shelter and depends on a core group of volunteers to foster and rehabilitate animals in their homes.

San Antonio impounds more than 33,000 animals a year, approximately 100 dogs and cats per day.

There are large, medium and small dogs, puppies and cats at SNIPSA that need forever homes.

With the help of a devoted group of fosters, SNIPSA has re-homes more than 13,500 dogs and cats from high kill shelters and the community and has provided over 17,5000 free spay/neuter surgeries through its Big Fix clinics.

Upcoming SNIPSA adoption events

Whole Earth adoption event: Sat. June 8 | 255 E. Basse Road | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Vineyard Vines adoption event: Wed. July 3 | 15900 La Cantera Parkway | 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Whole Earth adoption event: Sat. July 13 | 255 E. Basse Road | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you would like to get involved with SNIPSA, you can volunteer, join the foster program or donate.

For more information, visit snipsa.org or call 210-237-9400.

Sponsored article by KSAT Community.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.