KSAT Community spotlight feature: Texas Kidney Foundation

As a community, let's detect kidney disease early.

KSAT Community is bringing awareness to the Texas Kidney Foundation for this month's nonprofit spotlight.

The Texas Kidney Foundation is dedicated to the early detection of chronic kidney disease for the San Antonio community.

The organization believes early detection, education and support will help Texans maintain their quality of life.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 3 adults with diabetes have chronic kidney disease.

Every day in the U.S., 130 diabetics begin treatment for kidney failure.

Free Texas Kidney Foundation kidney screening

Date: Tuesday, July 9

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: 4204 Gardendale St. Suite 106

The Texas Kidney Foundation needs the community's help to better serve individuals with chronic kidney disease.

If you are interested in volunteering or donating, visit txkidney.org or call 210-396-8440.

