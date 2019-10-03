KSAT Community spotlight feature: The Got Hope Organization

Childhood cancer is a community fight, and KSAT Community is shining a light on The Got Hope Organization.

The Got Hope Organization is committed to giving hope to pediatric oncology patients.

It helps them break the barrier between cancer patients by lending support, building bonds and bringing hope and smiles to children and teens.

Behind 'The Got Hope Organization'

The Got Hope Organization was started by friends and family of Kaylee Carew.

At the age of 13, Kaylee was diagnosed with acute myeloid, or AML, and her leukemia and her vision was to help provide support for pediatric cancer patients for students at her local high school.

Kaylee relapsed during the middle of her sophomore year and passed away. Her courageous battle has inspired The Got Hope Organization to carry her vision forward.

During the holidays and for special events, The Got Hope Organization creates various baskets for patients and decorates patients, hospital rooms to make them feel more at home.

100% of the donations help support pediatric oncology patients.

Visit thegothope.org to donate today.

