KSAT Community spotlight feature: Volunteer Services Council of the San Antonio State Hospital

SAN ANTONIO - KSAT Community is spotlighting the nonprofit Volunteer Services Council for the San Antonio State Hospital (VSC of SASH) to help bring awareness towards mental health.

The mission of the VSC of SASH is to improve the quality of life and enhance the well-being of patients receiving treatment at the San Antonio State Hospital by providing goods and services not funded through traditional state funding.

Upcoming event for VSC of SASH

Event: Trinkets & Treasures Resale Shop (monthly event)

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 10 from 9:30 am to 1 p.m.

Location: 5900 S. Presa, San Antonio, 78223, at Logan Hall.

Guests can shop second-hand items ranging from women's clothing, men's clothing, linens, home decor, shoes and purses from the Volunteer Services Council of the San Antonio State Hosptial.

100% of the proceeds will benefit the patient programs at the San Antonio State Hospital.

According to MentalHealth.Gov, one in five American adults have experienced a mental health issue and one in 10 young people have experienced a period of major depression.

For more information, visit facebook.com/vscofsash or call 210-531-8004.

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health System, Energy Transfer and San Antonio Area Chevy Dealers.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.