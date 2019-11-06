KSAT Community spotlight feature: Zapatos, Inc.

SAN ANTONIO - Thousands of San Antonio children and teens do not have proper shoes that fit them.

Ill-fitting shoes can be a source of pain -- literally and emotionally.

In November, you can donate new shoes at San Antonio Police Department substations for children in need of proper footwear during KSAT Community's Share the Shoes drive. Zapatos, Inc. will then distribute the shoes to children in need.

In 2018, Zapatos, Inc. distributed more than 2,000 pairs of shoes to students in San Antonio.

Zapatos' mission is to serve all school-age children in the poorest communities and situations by providing footwear to those children. The nonprofit works though school counselors, social workers and/or family liaisons with referrals for children in need. No child should have to wait for shoes.

Zapatos, Inc. permanent drop off location

5202 Metcalf, Windcrest, Texas 78239

If you are interested in volunteering or donating to Zapatos, Inc., visit zapatosinc.org.

KSAT Community operates in partnership with Energy Transfer, University Health System and San Antonio Area Chevy Dealers.

