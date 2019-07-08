KSAT Community: Stuff the Silverado school supply drive

SAN ANTONIO - Since school supplies have a high cost, back-to-school shopping can be difficult for some families.

KSAT Community and partners will be hosting its Stuff the Silverado school supply drive throughout July benefiting The Salvation Army.

You can donate accepted school supplies to your local San Antonio Area Chevy Dealers.

Accepted school supplies to donate

The most needed school supplies are the following: crayons, paper, spiral notebooks, black, blue and red pens and No. 2 red pencils.

Accepted donations are as follows: black, blue and red pens, No. 2 pencils, red pencils, 3-subject and 5-subject spiral notebooks, 2-inch and 3-inch binders, colored folders, boxes of tissues, packets of loose leaf paper, boxes of colored pencils, boxes of crayons, pink erasers and rulers and graph paper.

If you wish to make a monetary donation to The Salvation Army, click here or text STUFF to 1234.

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health System, Energy Transfer and San Antonio Area Chevy Dealers.

