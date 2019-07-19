KSAT Community Vaccination Q&A Phone Bank

SAN ANTONIO - Vaccines are needed throughout your child’s life to protect against serious diseases.

KSAT Community will be holding a Vaccination Q&A Phone Bank on Wednesday, Aug. 7, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. to help answer any questions you may have.

Having your child vaccinated is just one part of supporting your child’s health.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, when children are vaccinated according to the recommended timetables, it helps keep people within the community healthy.

Items to bring to the doctor’s office when getting a vaccine:

Current immunization records

Insurance card

A letter signed by the parent or guardian to authorize the visit if someone other than the parent or guardian is bringing the child in

You can call the phone bank at 210-351-1363.

If you would like to schedule appointments for vaccinations, call 210/358-KIDS (5437) or visit universityhealthsystem.com/shots.

