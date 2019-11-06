KSAT Community Share the Shoes drive runs through November

SAN ANTONIO - Shoes are a basic part of a child's wardrobe, yet for thousands of San Antonio children and teens, ill-fitting shoes can be a source of pain -- literally and emotionally.

KSAT12 is teaming up with the San Antonio Police Department and the nonprofit Zapatos, Inc. through November in KSAT Community's Share the Shoes drive.

Participants can donate new shoes for girls and boys of all ages at the following San Antonio Police Department substations this month. Zapatos, Inc. will then distribute them to children in need of shoes.

In 2018, Zapatos, Inc. distributed more than 2,000 pairs of shoes to students in San Antonio.

Zapatos' mission is to serve all school-age boys and girls in the poorest communities and situations by providing footwear to those children who are in need.

SAPD substation locations

3635 East Houston Street

13030 Jones Maltsberger Road

5020 Prue Road

711 W. Mayfield Road

7000 Culebra Road

515 South Frio Street

For more information, visit zapatosinc.com.

